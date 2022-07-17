Sexual assault suspect shot, killed by Chandler officers: police

Police say a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a Chandler apartment complex.

Chandler Police say the shooting happened on July 17 near Dobson and Frye Roads after officers responded to the scene for reports of a home invasion involving sexual assault.

Officers encountered the unidentified suspect, who was holding a knife.

The suspect then reportedly climbed onto the roof and tried to break into other apartments.

At some point, the armed suspect went toward officers and was shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.

No further details were released.