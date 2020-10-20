Sheriff's office: Bus driver arrested after driving school bus into ditch

article

A bus driver was arrested after deputies say he drove a school bus into a ditch in Northern Arizona, injuring children who were on board.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Charles Hoag was arrested on Oct. 19 after driving the school bus into a ditch in Williams.

Sixteen children were on board the bus at the time of the crash and two were transported to a Flagstaff hospital for evaluation.

Deputies said Hoag was arrested for suspicion of being impaired at the time of the crash.

