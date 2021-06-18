Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

SHOCK VIDEO: Man shot in front of children in the Bronx

By Luke Funk
Published 
News
FOX 5 NY

Man shot in front of children in the Bronx

A shocking video shows a man being shot in front of cowering children.

NEW YORK - A disturbing video released by the NYPD shows a man being shot multiple times as a girl attempts to shield a young child on the ground next to the victim.

The shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Sheridan Ave. in the Claremont neighborhood in the Bronx.

The video shows the 24-year-old victim running and then tripping over the two children.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The gunman runs up and starts shooting, hitting the man in the back.  The victim attempts to climb off of the children as the gunman runs up and starts shooting him in the legs.

The NYPD says the shooter jumped onto a scooter being driven by another man and then sped off from the scene.

MAN ESCAPES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN BROOKLYN

The victim ended up at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.  He was listed in stable condition.

It was unclear if the children suffered any injuries.

The NYPD released a video of the shooting in hopes that someone could identify the gunman or the man on the scooter.

The first individual is described as a male with sunglasses who wore all black clothing.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters