Shooting at Phoenix hotel leaves person injured
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting at a Phoenix hotel that left one person injured.
Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Dec. 7 at the HomeTowne Studios, located near 19th and Dunlap Avenues.
Investigators say a person who was staying in one of the hotel rooms was shot after answering a knock at their door.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information on the suspect.
