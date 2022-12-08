Shooting at Phoenix hotel leaves person injured

Police are investigating a shooting at a Phoenix hotel that left one person injured.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Dec. 7 at the HomeTowne Studios, located near 19th and Dunlap Avenues.

Investigators say a person who was staying in one of the hotel rooms was shot after answering a knock at their door.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.