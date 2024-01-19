Shooting in area of Christown Spectrum mall leaves man injured: PD

Phoenix Police officials say a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the area of Christown Spectrum mall.

According to a brief statement, officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road regarding a shooting at around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 19.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries," read a portion of the statement. "Preliminary information indicates that an argument in a parking lot nearby resulted in the shooting."

An investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Area where the shooting happened