Beverly Crest shooting: 3 killed, 4 injured during shooting outside rental property

Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills.

Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Officials said the shooting happened in front of the residence.

When officers arrived on scene they located multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three people were found dead. They were identified as 33-year-old Iyana Hutton of Chicago, 29-year-old Nenah Davis from Boilingbrook, Illinois, and 26-year-old Destiny Sims of Buckeye, Arizona, according to the coroner's office.

Two of the victims were transported by paramedics to the hospital and two others self-transported themselves. Two are listed in stable condition and two are listed in critical.

Officials have confirmed the shooting was not random.

Police said there was some kind of gathering at the location, but can not confirm if it was a party. It’s unclear if the suspect(s) are in custody.

Police confirm this was not an active shooter incident.

This is at least the sixth mass shooting in California this month.

This shooting in Beverly Crest comes exactly a week after 11 people were killed during a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park.

