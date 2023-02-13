Michigan State University active shooter: Shots fired inside Berkey Hall, suspect still at large

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Michigan State University active shooter: Shots fired inside Berkey Hall, suspect still at large

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Updated 6:48PM
Crime and Public Safety
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after shots were fired on the Michigan State University campus Monday night.

According to MSU, shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m, which is on the northern boundary of campus in East Lansing. Police believed the shooter was on foot as of 9:20 p.m. People on and near campus should shelter in place. 

msu shooting

(Photo courtesy of Cassidy Szott)

At 9:26 p.m., police said there was possibly another shooting at IM East. Police are reporting multiple injuries. Officers were securing that building as of 9:34 p.m. Police said they believe there is one suspect. Police said "the suspect description is a short male with a mask."

MSU alum Jordan Robinson lives nearby the campus and is about a minute drive from the reported shooting scene. He said that he got an alert from university police about the shooting. Robinson said he is sheltered in place at his apartment with his roommates.

"It's too close, it's too close," he said. "Honestly, I'm fearing right now. I don't know what's going on. Nobody knows what's going on."

Students were advised to "run, hide, fight." 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Detroit is helping. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said his office is also sending support to East Lansing. 

"I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with MSU police local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted Monday night.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 