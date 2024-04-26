Sky Harbor Airport kiosk issue caused problems for some passengers

Officials with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport say an issue impacting kiosks at the airport has been resolved.

We first learned of the issue from postings on social media. When reached for comment, airport officials say an internet issue is having an impact on passengers who are checking in on site.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

"The kiosks impacted are now back up," an airport spokesperson said. "This has resulted in some longer than usual lines. Flights are departing as scheduled."