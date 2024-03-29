Expand / Collapse search
Sky Harbor Airport receives $36 million in funding through bipartisan infrastructure law

By
Published  March 29, 2024 6:02am MST
Travel
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - In February, the Biden administration announced $970 million would be provided to airports around the country. Now we're learning that Sky Harbor Airport will receive $36 million from those funds.

The funding comes from federal grants provided through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The money will be used to improve the traveler's experience, including replacing old air conditioning units inside the airport with new ones that are more eco-friendly. There is also a plan to reduce traffic congestion going into the airport.

$36M in funding for Sky Harbor Airport

"If you have complained that the signs are confusing, we are answering today. So, thank you to the congressman for help making sure that traffic coming into the airport is smoother and a little bit easier to get around," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Officials also plan to build a cultural corridor on the west side of the airport which will celebrate Phoenix's historical roots.

Rep. Ruben Gallego says Arizona has received $7.4 billion in funding through the infrastructure law.