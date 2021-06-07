Son accused of stabbing father to death in Fry's grocery store in Tempe

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death in Tempe, police say.

Police were called to the parking lot of a Fry's near Rural and Ray Road on June 4 and found a man with stab wounds. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect, 20-year-old Joshua Fox, took off before police arrived and crashed his car nearby,

Fox told police he had been in an argument with his father before the stabbing happened but he "blacked out."

He was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges.

