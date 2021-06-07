Phoenix PD: WSS shoe store employee tries to stop armed robbery suspects

Do you recognize them? Police are searching for three suspects following an armed robbery at a WSS shoe store near 40th Street and Thomas Road.

According to police, on May 2,3 the suspects entered the store acting like customers and began "making stacks of merchandise."

When the suspects walked toward the store's exit, the manager stood in their path and told them the registers were in the opposite direction.

Police say one of the suspects reached inside her shirt, pulled out a gun, and made a threat. At that time, the victim backed away and the suspects fled in a gray Nissan Armada SUV.

Suspect descriptions:

Hispanic female wearing a black t-shirt and jean shorts, 30-35 years old, 5' 2" tall with a heavy build, black hair with blond extensions.

Hispanic female, 28-35 years old, 5'2" tall, medium build, black hair

Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, 5' 2" with a thin build

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.







Suspects accused of armed robbery at the WSS store on May 23.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More crime news: