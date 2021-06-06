Hit-and-run crash: Suspect accused of impairment, killing woman sleeping on Phoenix street

A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead near 20th Street and Highland early Sunday morning, according to Phoenix Police.

When officers responded to the call at 2:41 a.m. on June 6, they found 47-year-old Barbara Brown injured. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

An investigation revealed that the driver, 23-year-old Isaac Najera, had turned onto 20th Street from Highland Avenue and lost control, crossing three lanes of traffic and over the curb into a landscaped area.

Brown had been sleeping on the ground at the time and was run over by the car.

The car crashed into a pole, and Najera fled the scene, police said.

When officers found him, he reportedly showed signs of impairment and was processed for driving under the influence.

Najera was booked into jail on a manslaughter charge and leaving the scene.







