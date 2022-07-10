Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

South Mountain hiker in extremely critical condition after he was found unconscious

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Hiker airlifted off South Mountain after being found unconscious

PHOENIX - A hiker was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being flown off South Mountain Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers say the 54-year-old man was found on Holbert Trail and was seven minutes from the trailhead when they found him.

The man was unconscious and not breathing. The cause of his health problems are unclear, but temperatures at the time reached 110 degrees.

Hiking safety tips

  • Avoid drinking the night before, or drinking coffee in the morning.
  • Wear the proper gear: footwear, hats, sunglasses
  • Bring a fully charged phone and hike with someone
  • Hydrate before, during and after a hike
  • Pick a cooler time of day
  • If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going
  • Know your limitations
  • Stay on the trail

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Take a Hike. Do it Right campaign: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/hikeright

More heat resources: http://heataz.gov

Heat relief stations: https://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/extreme-heat-relief

