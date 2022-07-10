South Mountain hiker in extremely critical condition after he was found unconscious

A hiker was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being flown off South Mountain Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers say the 54-year-old man was found on Holbert Trail and was seven minutes from the trailhead when they found him.

The man was unconscious and not breathing. The cause of his health problems are unclear, but temperatures at the time reached 110 degrees.

Hiking safety tips

Avoid drinking the night before, or drinking coffee in the morning.

Wear the proper gear: footwear, hats, sunglasses

Bring a fully charged phone and hike with someone

Hydrate before, during and after a hike

Pick a cooler time of day

If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going

Know your limitations

Stay on the trail

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Take a Hike. Do it Right campaign: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/hikeright

More heat resources: http://heataz.gov

Heat relief stations: https://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/extreme-heat-relief