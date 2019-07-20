Southwest Gas teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to help those in need

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A match made in heaven! Southwest Gas and St. Mary's Food Bank packed 20,000 meals to help those in need.

You wouldn't normally see this many employees in the office on a Saturday, but at Southwest Gas, their charity work doesn't stop just because it's the weekend. More than 100 employees packed thousands of meals for those in need.

President and CEO John Hester says volunteering makes this already close-knit team even stronger.

"We do have a family culture here at Southwest Gas, and we've got a lot of folks out here as you mentioned they're having a lot of fun that's an important part of the engagement and giving back to the community," said John Hester.

The meals are packed in boxes that St. Mary's Food Bank will distribute to their clients, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

"Summer is really hard for us at St. Mary's food bank a lot of people are out of town and maybe not thinking about us, schools aren't in session to do their food drives, so summertime we take a dip in donations so events like this our at Southwest Gas really help to kind of see us through," said Lisa Notaro with St. Mary's.

Lisa Notaro says she hopes it inspires others to team build while giving back to the community adding that the process couldn't be any easier.

Advertisement

"We can come out to your company and do a box packing out there or companies can come out to St. Mary's food bank whatever works for them works for us we need all the help we can get," said Notaro.

For more information on how to help out St. Mary's Food Bank, click here.