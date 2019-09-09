Splendora ISD police officer's door vandalized with swastika symbol, word "pig"

article

A swastika symbol and the word 'pig' were spray-painted across the front door of a Splendora ISD police officer's home over the weekend.

Officer Sean Allison woke up to the vandalism Sunday morning and felt disheartened.

Officer Allison joined the force seven months ago. His Chief Rex Evans describes him as an "outstanding young man and an above-board, decent human being who loves his job."

Just recently, a fun video of Officer Allison skating downhill at a school with a student filming laughing got a lot of attention because it showed how much he loves the kids.

Chief Evans says he is personally offering a significant reward for information that leads to the identification, location, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for what happened to Officer Allison.