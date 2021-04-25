St. Mary's Food Bank puts out last call for citrus fruit donations

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

St. Mary's Food Bank puts out last call for citrus fruit donations

TyPad
FOX 10 Phoenix

TyPad Sunday: St. Mary's Food Bank accepting citrus donations until April 29

PHOENIX - The pandemic forced St. Mary's Food Bank to change how it runs its citrus donation program, but that didn't keep it from being another successful year.

After several weeks of collecting citrus, the program is expected to wrap up soon - but there's still time for Arizonans to donate.

Every year, homegrown lemons, oranges and grapefruits are used to help the food bank feed those in need.

"We've received upwards of a million pounds of fruit from folks coming in, dropping off their oranges, grapefruits, tangerines," said Jerry Brown, a spokesperson for St. Mary's. "It's been well received and well appreciated by the folks that come to the food bank for help."

In a normal year, volunteers would come to people's homes to collect citrus. Despite the changes they had to make this year, Brown says they were still able to collect plenty of citrus from people dropping off donations.

"We've done everything to give it to our agency partners, our churches, given it to our mobile pantry groups, to our night center," Brown explained. "We've been handing out bags of oranges, and it's a great addition to some of the things we've been handing out this year."

The program is about to wrap up for the year, and people have until April 29 to donate directly to St. Mary's locations in Phoenix and Surprise.

The food bank will be accepting citrus donations again in January 2022.

Find drop-off sites here: https://www.firstfoodbank.org/give/food/

