Expand / Collapse search

Stabbing and murder suspect's arrest caught on camera; sober living latest | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From video showing the arrest of a stabbing and murder suspect to dozens moving out of a hotel property in the East Valley that was once under investigation by health officials, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 23, 2024.

1. Sober living latest

Featured

Unlicensed behavioral health provider stops housing clients at hotel property once investigated by AZDHS
article

Unlicensed behavioral health provider stops housing clients at hotel property once investigated by AZDHS

A Tempe hotel property once investigated by the Arizona Department of Health can no longer house about a hundred people, including children. This comes after a company that ran the facility, NewFound Hope, stopped receiving payments from the state.

2. Video shows stabbing and murder suspect's arrest

Featured

Bodycam video shows arrest of stabbing and murder suspect in Scottsdale
article

Bodycam video shows arrest of stabbing and murder suspect in Scottsdale

Newly-released body camera video shows the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a woman in the West Valley. The suspect also allegedly confessed to kill a 38-year-old woman in New York City.

3. Woman arrested, accused of animal abuse

Arizona woman accused of animal abuse

4. Homeless woes in Phoenix neighborhood

Featured

Homeless Crisis: Phoenix family deals with encampment behind their home
article

Homeless Crisis: Phoenix family deals with encampment behind their home

Phoenix is still dealing with a homeless problem, and a man said he feels helpless, after an encampment sprung up in the alleyway behind his home.

5. Arizona Coyotes to terminate player's contract

Featured

Arizona Coyotes move to terminate Adam Ruzicka’s contract after social media video surfaces
article

Arizona Coyotes move to terminate Adam Ruzicka’s contract after social media video surfaces

The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/23/2024

Get ready for a weekend in the 80s! (We're talking temperatures!)