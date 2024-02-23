Stabbing and murder suspect's arrest caught on camera; sober living latest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From video showing the arrest of a stabbing and murder suspect to dozens moving out of a hotel property in the East Valley that was once under investigation by health officials, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 23, 2024.
1. Sober living latest
Featured
A Tempe hotel property once investigated by the Arizona Department of Health can no longer house about a hundred people, including children. This comes after a company that ran the facility, NewFound Hope, stopped receiving payments from the state.
2. Video shows stabbing and murder suspect's arrest
Featured
Newly-released body camera video shows the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a woman in the West Valley. The suspect also allegedly confessed to kill a 38-year-old woman in New York City.
3. Woman arrested, accused of animal abuse
Arizona woman accused of animal abuse
4. Homeless woes in Phoenix neighborhood
Featured
Phoenix is still dealing with a homeless problem, and a man said he feels helpless, after an encampment sprung up in the alleyway behind his home.
5. Arizona Coyotes to terminate player's contract
Featured
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/23/2024
Get ready for a weekend in the 80s! (We're talking temperatures!)