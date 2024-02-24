Stabbing at Scottsdale's Playa Bar ends with 4 injured, PD says

Four people were stabbed at a Scottsdale bar early Saturday morning, the police department said.

The stabbing broke out at the Playa Bar near McDowell and Granite Reef Roads just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Four people – two customers and two security guards – were stabbed. Their injuries range from minor to serious, police say.

They haven't been identified, but police say the victims are all adults.

As for the suspect, police say the main suspect was arrested but hasn't been booked into jail because he's getting treatment at the hospital. He's only identified as a man.

"Two other adults were arrested for fighting and disorderly conduct related to the incident," police said. "There is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community from this incident. Our officers and detectives are still actively investigating this case. We will provide updates when we can."

Police didn't say what led up to the violence.

Map of where the incident happened: