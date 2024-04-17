Stabbing near downtown Phoenix ends in the death of a man

A man was killed near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night and police need help finding out what exactly happened.

At around 11 p.m. on April 16, Phoenix Police officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Jackson Street for reports of an assault. When they got there, they found a man who had been stabbed several times.

"The man was treated by Phoenix Fire personnel who took him to a local hospital for emergency care. The man later died as a result of his injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The victim hasn't been identified. Detectives are looking into what happened.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Map of where the incident happened: