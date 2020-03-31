Stay-at-home order causing frustration at one Avondale business

Since the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday took effect in Arizona, police have responded to at least one incident related to accusations of non-compliance with the order.

The stay-at-home order, officially titled as a "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, asks Arizonans to limited their time away from their home. The order took effect at the close of business Tuesday.

"The time for further action is now," Gov. Ducey said Monday, during a news conference. "Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected."

Gov. Ducey has issued a lengthy list of businesses deemed essential.

On Tuesday evening, officials with Avondale Police Department say officers were called out to Mega Furniture, after they received a call on the business still being open. After officers arrived, it was determined that the business sells supplies and equipment that allows customers to purchase in order to work from home, which is a business that is deemed essential.

As a result, Avondale Police say the business was not closed.

Inside the business, frustration has reportedly been building for days.

At the door, there is a sign that reads there are sanitary products, but employees say that's not true. There is no soap, no hand wipes, and there was also a desperate plea Tuesday afternoon for cleaning products, which was sent to corporate via an e-mail.

On Tuesday, as the stay-at-home order was about to take effect, nervous employees called the Governor's Office for clarification, and at 5:00 p.m., employees were ready to close, but the owners said no.

It was employees that called police.

Eventually, the owners were able to plead their case.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed of this report.

