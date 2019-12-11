Student arrested in connection to Hamilton High School threat

article

School district officials say a student has been arrested in connection to a social media threat made towards Hamilton High School.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the threat was reported by a parent after it was seen on Snapchat. The student was arrested Tuesday night and police determined the threat was not credible and the student had no means of acting on the threat.

The Chandler Unified School District released the following statement regarding the threat:

"Safety is always our primary concern and we will continue to do everything we can to maintain a safe learning environment at Hamilton. Parents and students are encouraged to inform the classroom teacher, or any member of the Hamilton High School staff, of activity or conversation that could present a safety issue for our students and community. We also ask you to continue discussions with your children to always bring the information to members of the HHS staff as a first step in resolving concerns."