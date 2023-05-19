Student arrested with AR-15, ammo at Maryvale high school: PD

Phoenix Police officials released information on a weapons-related incident in Maryvale that led to a teen's arrest on May 19.

According to a statement, officers, along with two school security officers, were called to Bostrom High School for a student with a gun call.

"When they arrived, officers detained the male student in the school’s main office. The student was found to be in possession of semi-automatic rifle. Additional ammunition was found in the student’s backpack and lunch box," read a portion of the statement.

In the same statement, police identified the weapon in question as an AR-15.

According to a statement by Bostrom High School Principal Michelle Gutierrez de Jimenez, Bostrom High's administration received a report of a possible weapon on campus during lunch hour. They contacted law enforcement, and placed the school on lockdown during the investigation.

"We are grateful to those who reported this incident to trusted adults," read a portion of Gutierrez's statement.

