Study shows working from home can be a positive for workers

Since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many companies to put their workers on a work from home regimen, many studies are finding the working from home model may be better for employers.

"A happier workforce is a more productive workforce," said Moe Vela with TransparentBusiness.

Working from home may feel odd at times, but according to data compiled by Prodoscore, productivity is up over 40% despite the coronavirus lockdown.

"So many years, employers and companies around the world would use the excuse 'out of sight, out of mind, out of control, so therefore. I’m not moving to a remote workforce model,' and then, here we go, All the research studies show the exact opposite," said Vela.

Vela says working from home is shown to promote a healthy work-life balance.

"You live 12 miles outside of Phoenix, and you got to drive into Phoenix. Guess what? In a remote workforce model, you don’t have to make that 12-mile ride. On the average, around the world, in a remote workforce model, an employee gets a total of two to three of their days back to their lives, so who would not be happy with that?"

It’s also beneficial to the employers, with Vela saying that on average, employers will be saving $11,000, per employee, per year.

Advertisement

"It’s coming from lower office rents, because you don’t have to have these huge commercial spaces that cost an arm and a leg in every city in America and around the world. You have less on office equipment," said Vela.

Vela believes more businesses will shift to a remote workforce.

"Over 70% of managers that were questioned say they want to keep at least 15%, 20%, 25% of their workforce remote, and that, I predict that number will increase over the next 12 months," said Vela.