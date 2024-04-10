Suns superfan Mr. ORNG arrested; grisly discovery made at Arizona landfill | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From accusations of child sex crimes involving a familiar face within the Phoenix Suns fan community to a shocking discovery at a landfill near Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
1. Mr. ORNG: Phoenix Suns superfan arrested
A man who is well-known by Phoenix Suns fans has been arrested for child sex crimes.
2. Former NFL star arrested
Former Arizona State Sun Devil and Arizona Cardinals player Terrell Suggs has been arrested.
3. Officer involved in deadly shooting fired from Phoenix Police force
Police say it has been determined that the shooting which resulted in the death of Ali Osman is 'out-of-policy,'
4. Grisly discovery at landfill
A body of a man was found in a landfill in Buckeye. Authorities are working on identifying the person.
5. Woman accused of poisoning husband takes plea deal
Melody Johnson, who was accused of trying to poison her husband, now faces prison and/or probation after she pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/10/24
Temperatures are on an upward trajectory for the next couple days.