Super Bowl LVII: Super Kids-Super Sharing program collects items for kids in need

Super Bowl LVII is less than three weeks away and the NFL is continuing its mission to give back to the Valley by collecting thousands of donated items for the Salvation Army.

"The idea behind Super Kids-Super Sharing was that a lot of kids have a lot of stuff," Jack Groh said.

So why let that stuff go to waste? Instead, people are lining up here at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center to donate it.

"Extra books, extra sports equipment, a pair of cleats only worn three or four times," Groh added.

Groh says all of those items are going to kids who need them most.

"What’s a good way to take all of those items that are needed and to move them over to somewhere where they desperately needed by other kids right in the same community," said Groh.

Volunteers unloaded all of those donated items as part of the NFL's Super Kids-Super Sharing program.

Father-son duo Michael and Bradley Lane dropped off a trunk load.

"We brought a lot of stuff, Bradley, tell him what you brought," said Michael.

"We brought a lot of games, books, sports equipment for other people that need it, and they can have fun too. Not just us," Bradley said.

Hundreds of volunteers will now sort the items using bins. Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton was helping, too. Community programs like this are a big reason why he's proud to stand behind the NFL shield.

"Giving kids, over 100 kids, an opportunity to go out and play football, to play basketball, to play soccer and not have the equipment be a limiting factor is really nice," he said.

All of the items will be donated to 100 schools and youth-focused organizations across the Valley.