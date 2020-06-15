Surge in COVID-19 cases prompt cancellation of Peoria Unified School District graduation ceremonies

article

The Class of 2020 at Peoria Unified School District will no longer have a traditional graduation ceremony.

According to a statement released to the district's website, graduation ceremonies that were originally rescheduled to take place on June 25, 26 and 27 are now cancelled altogether.

"Given the increase in COVID-19 cases, we have determined it is not in the best interest of our students, staff, parents and community to proceed with these events," read a portion of the statement.

School District officials also say based on guidance released at the beginning of June from the Arizona Department of Health Services, mass events, specifically graduations, are not recommended to take place at this time.

"As recently as this morning, we reached out to the county again to see if the guidance had changed and unfortunately, it has not," read a portion of the statement.

Originally, school district officials say graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be held in May.