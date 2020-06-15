Expand / Collapse search

Surge in COVID-19 cases prompt cancellation of Peoria Unified School District graduation ceremonies

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH)

PEORIA, Ariz. - The Class of 2020 at Peoria Unified School District will no longer have a traditional graduation ceremony.

According to a statement released to the district's website, graduation ceremonies that were originally rescheduled to take place on June 25, 26 and 27 are now cancelled altogether.

"Given the increase in COVID-19 cases, we have determined it is not in the best interest of our students, staff, parents and community to proceed with these events," read a portion of the statement.

School District officials also say based on guidance released at the beginning of June from the Arizona Department of Health Services, mass events, specifically graduations, are not recommended to take place at this time.

"As recently as this morning, we reached out to the county again to see if the guidance had changed and unfortunately, it has not," read a portion of the statement.

Originally, school district officials say graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be held in May.