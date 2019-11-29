Surprise Police: Disarmed grenade found in donated items at Goodwill store

article

Surprise Police officials say a grenade was donated to a Goodwill store Friday.

According to officials, staff members at the Goodwill on Greenway and Cotton Lane. Police officers were dispatched to the scene after an employee found hat looked like a grenade in items that had been donated.

The grenade, according to police officials, was X-Rayed, and while it was determined to be real, the explosive device from inside the grenade was already removed, making the grenade inoperable.

The device was determined by police to be not dangerous due to the state it was in.