Surprise Police officer injured in crash during traffic stop near L-303 and Waddell
SURPRISE, Ariz. - The Department of Public Safety says a Surprise Police officer was injured in a crash while finishing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
The crash happened at 11:07 p.m. on northbound L-303 at Waddell Road.
DPS says the officer was finishing a traffic stop when a gray Hyundai Tucson crashed into the back of the patrol car.
Both the officer and 50-year-old female driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Investigators have not ruled out impairment as a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
