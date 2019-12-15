Surprise Police officer injured in crash during traffic stop near L-303 and Waddell

The Department of Public Safety says a Surprise Police officer was injured in a crash while finishing a traffic stop late Saturday night.

The crash happened at 11:07 p.m. on northbound L-303 at Waddell Road.

DPS says the officer was finishing a traffic stop when a gray Hyundai Tucson crashed into the back of the patrol car.

Both the officer and 50-year-old female driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Investigators have not ruled out impairment as a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.