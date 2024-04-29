Driver dies after head-on crash with Phoenix city bus: PD

A woman who crashed head-on into a city bus on Monday morning in north Phoenix has died, police said.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on April 29 at 19th Avenue and Larkspur Drive.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not identified.

Three passengers were inside the bus at the time of the crash. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two passengers refused hospital transport.

Phoenix Police say 19th Avenue is shut down between Thunderbird and Cactus Roads.

Map of where the crash happened