Surprise Police: Woman arrested, accused of shooting her dad

Surprise Police officials say a woman is accused of shooting her father Monday afternoon.

According to a statement released Tuesday, Samantha White is accused of two counts of felony Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault. Surprise Police officers were called to the scene, in a neighborhood located south of the intersection of Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim inside the home. The victim was alert and talking with emergency personnel on scene, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say White was the person who called 911, and claimed to a 911 operator that she had shot her father.