Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A three-year-old girl was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon in Surprise, the fire department says.

The child was in a pool and wasn't found for at least three hours. The incident happened near Greenway and Reems roads.

This is a developing story and more information will be added if it becomes available.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.