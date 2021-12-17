Surveillance camera captures specialty tattoo shop being burglarized in Phoenix

A burglar is on the loose after stealing from a specialty tattoo studio in north Phoenix on Dec. 16, but before he got away with the goods, he was caught on camera.

The burglary happened on the second floor of a medical building, meaning the man made his way through at least two locked doors to get to the studio.

"In 10 minutes he took all of our equipment … I can’t work without …," Maryanne Baker with Simply Body Art begins saying, but then holds back tears.

This isn’t your everyday tattoo parlor. The salon helps women look their best after reconstructive breast surgery. It's been run for 12 years by Maryanne along with daughter Hannah.

"Things to help women feel good about themselves," Baker explained.

The burglar cleaned out a jewelry case, then moved on to other rooms, stealing items that only another tattoo operation would use.

"He knew what he was going for. He was taking the things that he could create his own business, or he could easily sell to another business," Baker said.

In just 10 minutes, the thief stole dozens of items such as machines, products, tools and ink. All totaling $15,000.

As a result, the crime forced the salon to shut down and put patients on hold.

"Hoping that the public will recognize him and help us figure out how to get our stuff back," Baker said, who is also in contact with Phoenix Police.

She also plans to distribute pictures of the thief to other tattoo parlors and pawn shops, hoping someone spots the man if he tries to sell what he stole.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Simply Body Art at 623-810-8558.

