Landscaper dies after being hit by car in Surprise

A landscaper has died after being hit by a car in Surprise, police said on Thursday.

The collision happened near Goldwater Ridge Drive and Mountain View Boulevard at around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Surprise Police say 60-year-old Feliciano Sanchez-Medina was part of a landscaping work crew and was right next to the street when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was reportedly pinned between the car and a landscaping truck that was parked nearby, and he did not survive his injuries.

Police say that drug and alcohol use did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing/

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise Police at 623-222-4000, or 623-222-TIPS, or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







