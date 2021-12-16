Expand / Collapse search

Landscaper dies after being hit by car in Surprise

By FOX 10 Staff
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Surprise: police

Police in Surprise say one person has been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle on Dec. 16 near Grand Avenue and Reems Road. The condition of the victim, identified as an adult, is unknown. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A landscaper has died after being hit by a car in Surprise, police said on Thursday.

The collision happened near Goldwater Ridge Drive and Mountain View Boulevard at around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Surprise Police say 60-year-old Feliciano Sanchez-Medina was part of a landscaping work crew and was right next to the street when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was reportedly pinned between the car and a landscaping truck that was parked nearby, and he did not survive his injuries.

Police say that drug and alcohol use did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing/

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise Police at 623-222-4000, or 623-222-TIPS, or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

