Suspect in custody after allegedly firing shots at DPS trooper

Phoenix Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly shot at a Department of Public Safety trooper near 27th Avenue and McDowell on Dec. 18.

The trooper said he was conducting a traffic stop in the area when a man randomly started shooting at him from across the street.

Officers with Phoenix PD and DPS arrived as backup and arrested the suspect, who has been identified as 33-year-old Victor Zuniga.

Zuniga faces aggravated assault and weapons violations charges.

No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: