Suspect in Phoenix Police officer-involved shooting flees from the scene, department says

article

Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect who fled following a shooting involving officers Sunday night, the department said.

The shooting happened near 21st and Turney avenues, near Camelback Road, the department said in a tweet around 5 p.m. It's not known how the incident unfolded.

Police say officers are OK, and the condition of the outstanding suspect isn't known.

People are asked to avoid the area if they can since it's an active scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added once it becomes available.