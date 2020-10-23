Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
7
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz

Suspect manages to elude police after slow-speed chase in South Dallas

Published 
Texas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A suspect involved in a slow-speed chase through South Dallas managed to elude police Friday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of a black SUV was a suspect in a deadly conduct case.

He apparently stopped several times to talk with negotiators, but then continued to drive away from officers.

Police called off pursuing officers at one point, and then continued to keep an eye on the suspect using their helicopter.

At some point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and slipped away. Police believe the suspect may have gotten away in a red sedan.

No further details were released about the suspect.