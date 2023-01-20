Suspect sought in Chandler shooting that left victim seriously hurt
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A suspect is on the loose following a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood that left one person with serious injuries.
Chandler Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 20 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.
The victim has life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, is described as a Hispanic or white man, between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen near Palm Lane wearing a black and white shirt underneath a gray hoodie.
Schools in the area are on lockdown as a precaution.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-782-4130.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
A suspect is on the loose following a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood that left one person with serious injuries on Jan. 20.