Suspect sought in west Phoenix shooting that left man hurt

Police are investigating a shooting in west Phoenix that left a man injured.

The shooting happened at about 11:18 p.m. on Dec. 21 near 61st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

"The unknown suspect had left the area prior to officers making it to the scene," police said.

No further details were released.

