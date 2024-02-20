Suspected armed carjacker shot, killed by Phoenix Police

An armed man who police say attempted to carjack several vehicles was shot and killed by officers in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Just before 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 19, Phoenix Police say officers tried to pull over a car that was speeding near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The driver did not stop, so a police helicopter followed the vehicle.

The driver eventually stopped, got out of the car and tried to steal another car at gunpoint, police said. The victim vehicle drove away, and the suspect got back into his car and drove off.

The suspect drove to 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road and tried to carjack another vehicle, police said.

"Officers moved in as the man ran towards another car that stopped on McDowell Road with a gun in hand," police said. "This was when the officer involved shooting occurred."

The suspect, identified only as a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No officers were hurt.

McDowell Road is shut down in the area due to the investigation.

Map of where the shooting happened