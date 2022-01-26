Suspected DUI driver crashes into Healing Hearts animal rescue injuring horses, destroying fencing

A Cave Creek horse rescue is putting out an urgent call for funds after a drunk driver drove through a fence at Healing Hearts Animal Rescue.

The crash injured horses and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The tracks are still visible from the crash.

"We believe that the accident happened about 12:30 in the morning, and we were notified about 3:30 a.m. Staff rushed out of here we found eight horses … we didn’t know if they were injured. We didn’t know if they had run onto Peakview Road or on Scottsdale Road. We were extremely scared, and we got here we didn’t see most of the damage until sunlight. We saw that we had three horses that had some injuries," explained Jennifer Brumbaugh, executive director of Healing Hearts.

The horses were moved back in the stalls and were checked for injuries. Now, there’s cleanup and repair to make sure the horses are safe to roam out of their stalls once fences are fixed.

Brumbaugh says police were called, the driver was apprehended, but it's not known if charges will be filed.

More information on donating can be found here: https://healingheartsaz.org/

