2 suspects arrested for shooting near Old Town Scottsdale clubs, police say

Two people were arrested after an April 8 shooting in Old Town Scottsdale, and luckily no one was actually injured, police said.

In a news release on April 10, Scottsdale Police say 38-year-old Kumari Riley and 21-year-old Javon Masters were arrested for their involvement in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near Camelback and Scottsdale roads, less than minutes away from where a block of nightclubs had just been let out.

"No one was injured in the shooting, but there was property damage to nearby businesses and vehicles parked on Indian Plaza," Scottsdale Police said.

Detectives learned the shooting stemmed from a verbal fight between two groups.

"During the initial investigation, guns were found in a nearby vehicle and Riley and Masters were identified as two of the suspects involved in the shooting. At this point in the investigation, it appears this was an isolated incident between two groups of individuals that started as a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting," police said.

The next day, detectives went back to the scene of the shooting to look for more evidence and possible footage from security cameras.

"More arrests are possible," police said.

Riley was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm in city limits, discharging a firearm at a non-residential structure, endangerment, and criminal damage. Masters was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm in city limits, endangerment, and criminal damage.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Scottsdale Police tip line at 480-312-TIPS (8477).

Area of where the shooting happened: