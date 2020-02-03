Syleste's Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe
Ingredients:
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 3 boneless chicken breasts, shredded
- 1.5 cups Cheddar
- 1.5 cups Mozzarella
- 1 cup Hot Sauce (I use Red Hot1 cup Ranch or Blue Cheese)
- 1/2 cup green onions Sprinkle of pepper 1/2 tsp. Garlic
Put in crockpot for two hours on high. Or if you'd rather bake -- 20 minutes at 350°. In a saucepan, mix cream cheese, ranch, hot sauce pepper and garlic with a whisk. Then add chicken and 1 cup of each cheese -- save last 1/2 cup of each cheese to cover top for a crunchy finish.