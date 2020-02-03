Syleste's Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese

3 boneless chicken breasts, shredded

1.5 cups Cheddar

1.5 cups Mozzarella

1 cup Hot Sauce (I use Red Hot1 cup Ranch or Blue Cheese)

1/2 cup green onions Sprinkle of pepper 1/2 tsp. Garlic

Put in crockpot for two hours on high. Or if you'd rather bake -- 20 minutes at 350°. In a saucepan, mix cream cheese, ranch, hot sauce pepper and garlic with a whisk. Then add chicken and 1 cup of each cheese -- save last 1/2 cup of each cheese to cover top for a crunchy finish.

https://www.instagram.com/sylestefox10