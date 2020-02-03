Expand / Collapse search

Syleste's Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe

Ingredients: 

  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 3 boneless chicken breasts, shredded 
  • 1.5 cups Cheddar 
  • 1.5 cups Mozzarella 
  • 1 cup Hot Sauce (I use Red Hot1 cup Ranch or Blue Cheese)
  • 1/2 cup green onions Sprinkle of pepper 1/2 tsp. Garlic 

Put in crockpot for two hours on high. Or if you'd rather bake -- 20 minutes at 350°. In a saucepan, mix cream cheese, ranch, hot sauce pepper and garlic with a whisk. Then add chicken and 1 cup of each cheese -- save last 1/2 cup of each cheese to cover top for a crunchy finish. 

