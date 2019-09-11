Teacher and students at Ahwatukee high school honoring 9/11 first responders by making 201 bowls for charity

A Valley teacher turns his ceramics class into a lesson of honor.

On Wednesday, in remembrance of September 11, Mark Honaker and his students are molding together bowls for charity.

The lesson for Mr. Honaker's students at Ahwatukee's Desert Vista High School is one of strength and resilience, using ceramics to remember the heroes lost on 9/11.

"If there are people among us that are willing to be in the trenches night and day, I think we have an obligation to honor them," said Honacker.

201 ceramic bowls are in the making in Honaker's class, honoring the fallen heroes and survivors of the attack.

"It's symbolic of all of the first responders and local citizens that are now still battling disease and heart issues back East," said Honacker.

While his students are molding the bowls with sculpting tools, Honacker is using something quite different.

He is using a piece of concrete recovered from Ground Zero.

"It's one of my most treasured possessions, and it's not really a possession as much as a tool that I've been able to use to help my experience, and hopefully help the spirits of my students," said Honacker, who went on to say he hopes to set a fire in each one of his student's hearts to not only remember the tragedy, but also to remember how America was able to get back up again.

"The tragedy itself is overwhelming, and yeah, I want to take away the fact that many more people rose up than fell down," said Honacker.

Making the bowls mean just a little more to Honaker. His brother is a retired firefighter with the Tempe Fire Department, which he says is why he will also always have a special place in his heart for those who serve.

The bowls will be sold on Thursday, and proceeds benefit the Tempe Empty Bowls charity.

Tempe Empty Bowls

http://www.tempeemptybowls.org/