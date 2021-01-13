Teen accused of shooting man to death in downtown Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police have made an arrest after a man was shot to death inside his van near 2nd Avenue and McKinley back in April.

Delfino Picazo, 59, was found with a gunshot wound early that morning. Picazo was a medical transport driver for the Dept. of Veteran Affairs and was in the area to pick up a patient for an appointment.

Months later, on Jan. 12, police arrested 18-year-old Kennon Grover for the murder. Court documents say Grover was overheard demanding money at gunpoint from Picazo just before the shooting.

Police say Grover used Snapchat to tell his friend that he had to leave because he had "shot an old man" and was using cocaine at the time.

Investigators found that he had admitted to six different people that he had committed murder, blaming it on alcohol and drugs.

Grover, who had fled to the Hopi reservation before returning to Phoenix, eventually confessed to the shooting to police.

He now faces first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

