Teen boy rescued after falling into mine shaft in New River area

FOX 10 has learned that a teen boy who fell into a mine shaft in the New River area early Friday night has been rescued.

According to FOX 10's Matt Galka, who is at the scene of the rescue, the 17-year-old is waiting for an airlift to an area hospital. The teen is reportedly somewhat responsive, but the extent of his injuries remain unknown.

According to officials with MCSO, the 17-year-old was riding a quad when he fell in the shaft.

Officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical say their crews, along with firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale, and Peoria are taking part in the rescue.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.