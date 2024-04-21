Teen brings a gun to work and shooting breaks out; deadly crash near Lake Pleasant | Nightly Roundup

From a teen accused of bringing a gun to work and shooting someone, to a crash into a child's birthday party ending deadly, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Teen brings gun to work, shoots coworker and tries to conceal evidence: Surprise Police

2. Phoenix hikers help man on trail who passed out: 'At least 45 minutes of chest compressions'

3. Mesa man's death being investigated as a homicide, police say

4. Crash near Lake Pleasant leaves 2 dead, 2 others injured

5. Two children dead after 66-year-old woman crashes through wall at children's birthday party