Teen brings a gun to work and shooting breaks out; deadly crash near Lake Pleasant | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 21, 2024 7:47pm MST
From a teen accused of bringing a gun to work and shooting someone, to a crash into a child's birthday party ending deadly, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Teen brings gun to work, shoots coworker and tries to conceal evidence: Surprise Police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night after Surprise Police said he brought a gun to work, and the gun went off, hitting a coworker.

2. Phoenix hikers help man on trail who passed out: 'At least 45 minutes of chest compressions'

A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital by helicopter after 40 minutes of chest compressions. "You can only do so much to help somebody and, you know, people try their hardest and it's just sad."

3. Mesa man's death being investigated as a homicide, police say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Mesa early Sunday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

4. Crash near Lake Pleasant leaves 2 dead, 2 others injured

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash near Lake Pleasant.

5. Two children dead after 66-year-old woman crashes through wall at children's birthday party

Two siblings were killed, at least 13 others injured in crash.