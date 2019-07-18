Teen confesses to stabbing father to death

A 17-year-old man is charged with murdering his father on Wednesday evening.

Houston police say Carlos Raushawn Cacho, 17, stabbed his father in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home on the 1300-block of Eldridge Parkway.

Carlos Colon Cacho, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Houston police, patrol officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call around 6:30 p.m. that a man had been fatally stabbed at an apartment complex.

Officers say they found the man's sons ages 14 and 17 inside the apartment.

Both teens were detained.

The motive is still unknown at this time.