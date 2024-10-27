Teen gives luring suspect her mom's number; arrest made in DNC office shootings: this week's top stories

From an arrest being made in a string of shootings at a Tempe DNC office, to a girl giving an alleged luring suspect her mother's phone number, here are this week's top stories.

1. Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders removed from the sideline for prime time game in Glendale

Friends and families of Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders say the team was removed from the sidelines for Monday night's prime time football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They say the cheerleaders only performed during breaks from play, which was apparently because of new premium seating.

2. Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report

Susan Smith, the South Carolina woman who drowned her two young sons in October 1994, reportedly believes her chance of being paroled 30 years later is unlikely following her recent flub with prison rules.

3. Teen gives alleged child predator her mom's phone number to get him to leave her alone

A quick-thinking 14-year-old girl gave an alleged child predator her mother's phone number when he approached her while she was walking home from school.

4. Teen Violence: Kyler Renner sentenced to prison for role in Gilbert parking garage attack

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced 19-year-old Kyler Renner, who was one of a number of people connected to various teen violence incidents in the East Valley, has been sentenced to prison.

5. Friends of former Casa Grande Union High School student still in mourning after guilty verdict

Last November, the Casa Grande community was shaken by the death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens. On Tuesday, the 14-year-old charged in her shooting death was found guilty.

Three of Stephens' best friends testified in her murder case.

6. 2 kids killed in four-car crash on Loop 202 in Mesa

A multi-vehicle crash along Loop 202 in Mesa on Oct. 23 left two kids dead, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

7. Ballots damaged after USPS mailbox lit on fire in Phoenix; suspect arrested

An arrest has been made after a United States Postal Service mailbox in Phoenix was lit on fire early Thursday morning, damaging over a dozen ballots.

8. Where can I vote? Here's a list of early voting locations in Maricopa County

Early voting for the November general election has begun in Maricopa County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

9. $1M lottery ticket sold at Arizona Circle K

Someone who bought a ticket for a lottery drawing last weekend hit the jackpot. A $1 million ticket for The Pick jackpot on Oct. 19 was sold at a Scottsdale Circle K, located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

10. Court docs reveal new details on man accused of shooting at DNC office in Tempe

We have obtained court documents connected to a man who was arrested in connection with a string of incidents involving political entities and political signs in the Phoenix area.

