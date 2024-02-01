Teen violence: MCAO indicts 2 more people over violent East Valley incidents

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has announced that two people have been indicted for their alleged role in teen violence incidents in the East Valley.

In the statement, which was released on Feb. 1, it was announced that 18-year-old Noah Lee Pennington has been indicted on two county of aggravated assault and a count of disorderly conduct. The offenses are felonies.

"This indictment is in relation to alleged criminal acts on December 16, 2022 in Gilbert, Arizona," a portion of the statement reads.

Officials with MCAO also announced that 18-year-old William Owen Hines has been indicted separately for felony vehicular aggravated assault, in connection with an incident on July 6, 2023 that resulted in the victim getting injured.

"The indictments announced for the defendants above are independent of the submittals received for the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord," read a portion of the statement released by MCAO.

Pennington and Hines' indictments were announced a day after three arrests were announced in connection with teen violence cases in Gilbert. In recent months, a number of teen violence incidents, including an incident that resulted in Preston Lord's death, have rocked communities in the East Valley.