Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16

Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16:

Gilbert

Gilbert Oktoberfest

"Lace up your dirndl, throw on your lederhosen and grab a stein to celebrate the Gilbert Oktoberfest. Kicking off the autumn season with bratwurst, pretzels and refreshing Bavarian suds from some Gilbert’s finest local craft breweries and other traditional beers."

Oct. 15

2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$23.76+

https://forty8live.com/gilbertoktoberfest/

Glendale

22nd Annual West Valley Health and Wellness Expo

"The West Valley Health and Wellness Expo is the premier health and wellness expo. Meet the people and companies transforming our whole approach to staying healthy and keeping fit at home and at work. Learn from wellbeing experts in the Seminar Theatre, browse the show floor and join in the activities."

Oct. 15

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

Glendale Civic Center

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/22nd-annual-west-valley-health-and-wellness-expo-tickets-231302430797?aff=erelexpmlt

Oktoberfest at Heritage at Sportsmans Park

This celebration in Glendale features Oktoberfest-theme contest, live entertainment, lawn games, a football watch party and more.

Peoria

1st Annual Pokefest

"Please join us and 50 of our amazing friends and vendors from Arizona, Utah, California and Las Vegas as we bring to Peoria a taste of Aloha!

"We will have a Keiki Zone, Shave Ice, Live Entertainment, Raffle Prizes, Local Food and our very own Poke Contest sponsored by Aloha Shoyu with a chance to win cash and various prizes totaling $1000!"

Phoenix

Pirate's Day

Enchanted Island Amusement Park at Encanto Park is holding a Pirate's Day celebration with circus acts, treasure hunts and buccaneer-themed games for the whole family.

Phoenix Pride Festival

"This year’s Phoenix Pride Festival will continue to be a two day celebration designed to bring our diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of our past, present and future, while raising funds for the Phoenix Pride Community Programs and educating the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing our community.

"The Phoenix Pride festival features over 150 entertainment performances on 7 stages and over 300 Exhibitors showcasing a huge variety of food options, shopping opportunities, and community resources."

Phoenix Pride Parade

"The Phoenix Pride Parade to brings our diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of our past, present and future. The Parade brings over 2,000 individual participants with decorated vehicles, colorful floats and thousands of walkers.

"With over 15,000 spectators, the Parade features our Grand Marshals, local luminaries, music, and fun along the 3rd Street route from Thomas to Indian School. The Parade concludes at Steele Indian School Park, the home of the Phoenix Pride Festival."

Treasures: Legendary Musical Instruments

"MIM’s newest exhibition, Treasures: Legendary Musical Instruments, celebrates some of the world’s most notable musical moments, performance traditions, and musical instrument developments. Eighty exceptional instruments fill the Target Gallery, including some of the finest from MIM’s collection and more than twenty loans from renowned museums, private collections, and musicians around the world."

Scottsdale

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

Check out one of Arizona's largest home show events, "featuring contractors, landscapers, remodelers, crafters, artisans, home decor, designers, "as seen on TV" products, DIY experts, seminars, workshops & so much more!"

OktoberWest

"Join us for a unique twist on Oktoberfest with a modern country-western festival. Don't miss this one of-a-kind experience!"

Sidewalk Surfer's 45th Anniversary

"Come celebrate Arizona’s Original Skateshop – Scottsdale Sidewalk Surfer’s 45 years of serving the Arizona Skate Community. Sidewalk invited AZPX to co-celebrate 20 years of rippage! A feat few independent skate labels accomplish.

Taste of Italy & Music Festival

"Come by on Saturday or Sunday and enjoy the beautiful Arizona fall weather while savoring a plate of pasta, a slice of pizza, a panini with a glass of imported Italian wine, and topping it off with a cannoli or tiramisu."



